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ALERT - WATCH PARTY INBOUND!
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168 views • May 19, 2022
YOU ASKED FOR IT! Soooooo...now its happening. We will be screening a prepper movie with substance. Trust me, you'll enjoy yourself and have lots to talk about. See you then. (Friday, 8PM Eastern)
🦅 Join Our Non-Woke Group:
https://www.patreon.com/localprepper
👉 My Website:
https://www.localprepper.net
👉 Trusted Affiliates:
- JASE Medical - https://jasemedical.com/?rfsn=6448865.89447cb
- Jackery Portable Power - https://www.jackery.com/?aff=1009
- MIRA Safety - https://alnk.to/hhvVdFp
- EMP Shield - https://www.empshield.com/?coupon=localprepper
- Armed American Supply - https://alnk.to/gzQVu8p
👉 Amazon:
Gear seen in videos - https://www.amazon.com/shop/localprepper
👉 Snail mail:
P.O. Box 12
Onancock, VA 23417
❱❱❱ DISCLAIMER: The opinions stated in this video are my own. I have no sponsor(s). Some inks are affiliate links.
#PREPPER #SHTF #SURVIVAL #FOODSHORTAGE #PREPARDNESS #HOMESTEAD #ECONOMICCOLLAPSE #OFFGRID #DOOMSDAY #WROL #COLLAPSE #DOOMSDAYPREPPERS #ECONOMY
🦅 Join Our Non-Woke Group:
https://www.patreon.com/localprepper
👉 My Website:
https://www.localprepper.net
👉 Trusted Affiliates:
- JASE Medical - https://jasemedical.com/?rfsn=6448865.89447cb
- Jackery Portable Power - https://www.jackery.com/?aff=1009
- MIRA Safety - https://alnk.to/hhvVdFp
- EMP Shield - https://www.empshield.com/?coupon=localprepper
- Armed American Supply - https://alnk.to/gzQVu8p
👉 Amazon:
Gear seen in videos - https://www.amazon.com/shop/localprepper
👉 Snail mail:
P.O. Box 12
Onancock, VA 23417
❱❱❱ DISCLAIMER: The opinions stated in this video are my own. I have no sponsor(s). Some inks are affiliate links.
#PREPPER #SHTF #SURVIVAL #FOODSHORTAGE #PREPARDNESS #HOMESTEAD #ECONOMICCOLLAPSE #OFFGRID #DOOMSDAY #WROL #COLLAPSE #DOOMSDAYPREPPERS #ECONOMY
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