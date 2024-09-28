Today is delivery day, our appliances were dropped off as well as all of our furniture. We purchased the Fridge and Freezer from Agencia Way, the stove and washing machine (sadly did not get delivered today) from La Curacao and our furniture from Muebleria La Economica which is in San Salvador. The staff there was excellent and called Walter on their phone for a video call with me while we went over the sofa set since Walter was the only one who could speak English. I am learning Spanish and we do use a translator but when you are spending a lot of money on something, you want to make sure that you get all the details correct.





While we were there we saw the beds so we negotiated with Walter over WhatsApp on the prices. Claudia took us across the road to show us all of the tables and chairs and we negotiated which chairs and which table we wanted. We only paid $20 for delivery from San Salvador to Lourdes which my friend claims that even a native Salvadoran would never get it that cheap. Walter treated us fairly and I asked him if I could film it and mention his name. I think he was thrilled so if you are looking for furniture show him some love and give him a call.

