BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Delivery Day
Hagenaars Family
Hagenaars Family
8 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
15 views • 7 months ago

Today is delivery day, our appliances were dropped off as well as all of our furniture. We purchased the Fridge and Freezer from Agencia Way, the stove and washing machine (sadly did not get delivered today) from La Curacao and our furniture from Muebleria La Economica which is in San Salvador. The staff there was excellent and called Walter on their phone for a video call with me while we went over the sofa set since Walter was the only one who could speak English. I am learning Spanish and we do use a translator but when you are spending a lot of money on something, you want to make sure that you get all the details correct.


While we were there we saw the beds so we negotiated with Walter over WhatsApp on the prices. Claudia took us across the road to show us all of the tables and chairs and we negotiated which chairs and which table we wanted. We only paid $20 for delivery from San Salvador to Lourdes which my friend claims that even a native Salvadoran would never get it that cheap. Walter treated us fairly and I asked him if I could film it and mention his name. I think he was thrilled so if you are looking for furniture show him some love and give him a call.

and

Follow us on social media at:

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.ca/mrscharityh/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvlXRbqzh-u3SdHaHfINSbw?view_as=public

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/HFamily

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TresGraciasSV


Keywords
freedombitcoingodshoppingappliancesenglishmovingel salvadordeliveryfurniturebuyingnew lifelearning spanishsucksunpackingbukelerental homehagenaars familyfleeing canadabye-byebosques de lourdesrenting in el salvadoragencia wayla curacaomuebleria la economica
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy