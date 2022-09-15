Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Easy TV remote for Seniors that they never need to operate!
21 views
channel image
RealityJolt.com
Published 2 months ago |

Control elderly family member's TV from anywhere including their shows & volume. Play slideshows or music for them from anywhere in the world.

Never buy at replacement TV remote again.

Play a variety of their favorite TV shows for free back-to-back all day long without a cable subscription...

...or just as easily subscribe to a premium service just as easily.







Keywords
easy tv remote for seniorstv remote for seniors with dementiateach seniors technologyelderly help

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket