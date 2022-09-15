Easy TV remote for Seniors that they never need to operate!

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Control elderly family member's TV from anywhere including their shows & volume. Play slideshows or music for them from anywhere in the world.
Never buy at replacement TV remote again.
Play a variety of their favorite TV shows for free back-to-back all day long without a cable subscription...
...or just as easily subscribe to a premium service just as easily.