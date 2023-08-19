⚡BAD NEWS. Its Starting

Canadian Prepper





August 18, 2023





The Collapse is coming.





If you would like to connect with Lynettes team about finance mgmt see her website here

https://learn.itmtrading.com/cp





CANADIAN PREPPERS SURVIVAL SUPERSTORE! Use discount code SURVIVALPREPPER for 10% off / Premium Survival/ Emergency Equipment

https://canadianpreparedness.com/





GET EMERGENCY PRESCRIPTION MEDS AND ANTIBIOTICS (affiliate link)

https://jasemedical.com?rstr=4467





STOCK UP ON HIGH QUALITY SURVIVAL FOOD

https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/nutristore?shpxid=cf4c343a-cf2c-4c21-be31-120f93e00a3f





GET WHOLESALE FREEZEDRIED FOOD (World reknown quality) USE DISCOUNT CODE 'CanadianPrepper'

https://tinyurl.com/nhhtddh6





GET EMERGENCY PRESCRIPTION MEDS AND ANTIBIOTICS (affiliate link)

https://jasemedical.com?rstr=4467





GET WHOLESALE FREEZEDRIED FOOD (World reknown quality) USE DISCOUNT CODE 'CanadianPrepper'

https://tinyurl.com/nhhtddh6





GET GOLD AND SILVER FROM A VETTED REPUTABLE COMPANY (affiliate links)

IN CANADA

https://silvergoldbull.ca/?cjevent=0f591ce8f3ba11ed83c6938d0a1eba23&cjdata=MXxOfDB8WXww

IN USA

https://silvergoldbull.com/?cjevent=1d5c4e64f3ba11ed83c6938d0a1eba23&cjdata=MXxOfDB8WXww





GET A SURVIVAL SEED KIT

https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/seeds?shpxid=cf6159b4-6b57-4aac-82f4-6d1cf2200e1f





GET BODY ARMOR use coupon code 'prepper' for 10% off

https://premierbodyarmor.com/prepper





Get Air quality detectors here

https://amzn.to/3YevJAc





Gasmasks and Protective Equipment

https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/first-aid





Emergency Food Supplies

https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/food





Survival Tools

https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/all-tools





Shelter and Sleep Systems

https://www.canadianpreparedness.com/product-categories/shelter





Water Filtration

https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/water-filtration

Cooking Systems

https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/cookware





Silky Saws

https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/silky-saws-canadian-prepper





Flashlights & Navigation

https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/electronics





Survival Gear/ Misc

https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/protection-hunting





Fire Starting

https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/fatrope-firestarter-canadian-prepper





Hygiene

https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/towels





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CbQ_vYfPhkM