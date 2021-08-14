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DID THE AMERIKAN EMPIRE JUST SIGNAL ITS DEATH SPIRAL?
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90 views • August 14, 2021
20 years of war. Trillions of dollars spent. Thousands of lives spent. Tens of thousands of injured soldiers.
And for what?
A lightning fast collapse of the country as soon as the Amerikan Empire announced that it would be leaving, followed by the same empire begging the Taliban for mercy.
Yet there is a silver lining even to this...and it's a big one...
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And for what?
A lightning fast collapse of the country as soon as the Amerikan Empire announced that it would be leaving, followed by the same empire begging the Taliban for mercy.
Yet there is a silver lining even to this...and it's a big one...
_______
WEEKLY NEWSLETTER signup at https://www.hellrazerreport.com/newsletter.html
Donate: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=ZWYZT9XWMV9DG
Please note that while we engage regularly on all of the social media platforms listed at our site (including those linked below), our preferred point of contact is Gab.com. We strive to read and respond to any interactions there first, so please connect with us at Gab if you haven't already. Thanks!
Gab: https://gab.com/ScottAlanBuss
Telegram: https://t.me/TheHellrazerReport
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/firebreathingchristian/
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/scottalanbuss
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/ScottAlanBuss
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ScottAlanBuss
MeWe: https://mewe.com/p/hellrazerreport
Minds: https://www.minds.com/hellrazerreport/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HellrazerReport
Podcast: https://hellrazerreport.podbean.com/
Satire(?) Site: https://theendtimes.news
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