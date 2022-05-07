© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump: "Democrats are the party of of death. Republicans are the party of law, order, and life."
Follow
0
Share
Report
126 views • May 07, 2022
Donald Trump blasts the Democrat party as "the part of death," while the Republican party is "the party of law, order, and life" at the May 6, 2022 rally in Greensburg, Pennsylvania
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.