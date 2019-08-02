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Black White & Read All Over - I am the Warlord
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3 views • August 02, 2019
Last week we named Ryan a mayor... this week he ascends to something... more. Victor is starting to realize that he may have started something that we can't control as Ryan eyes more power with his newfound title. Of course, even as the most powerful man in Comic Town, he still has a job to do: review this week's latest books!
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