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Dr. Ardis Live Q&A: COVID, Snake Venom, and Our Water Supply
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6046 views • April 15, 2022
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LIVE AT 2PM ET: After Dr. Ardis' bombshell interview with Stew Peters, everyone wants to know—is he crazy, a heroic whistleblower, or just a humble man trying to share the COVID science he uncovered? Is there any truth to the claims that snake venom and COVID are linked? Today, Seth gives you the chance to ask Dr. Ardis your questions for yourself. Join us for a live Q&A today at 2:00PM ET.

Today’s show is brought to you by RiseTV, where it’s our mission to awaken, uplift, and unite America—one show at a time. Get your free trial of RiseTV: https://bit.ly/3jLYL6x

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Learn more about Dr. Ardis at https://thedrardisshow.com/

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vitamin dfdacdcvaccinechinanihbioweaponzincwater supplyinjectioncobrabatscovid-19ivermectinhcqmrnaman in americasnake venomdr ardis
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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