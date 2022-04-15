Dr. Ardis Live Q&A: COVID, Snake Venom, and Our Water Supply

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LIVE AT 2PM ET: After Dr. Ardis' bombshell interview with Stew Peters, everyone wants to know—is he crazy, a heroic whistleblower, or just a humble man trying to share the COVID science he uncovered? Is there any truth to the claims that snake venom and COVID are linked? Today, Seth gives you the chance to ask Dr. Ardis your questions for yourself. Join us for a live Q&A today at 2:00PM ET.
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