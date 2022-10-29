Mirror. Source

Uncensored: Dr. Ana - The Science EXPLAINED - Nanotech in Injections & Quantum Physics, Detoxing https://rumble.com/v1qdlqn-uncensored-dr.-ana-the-science-explained-nanotech-in-injections-and-quantum.html





Quote: "Dr. Ana Mihalcea joins Maria Zeee for an in-depth explanation about how the nanotechnology in the injections, our food and skies is affecting human beings in the Quantum Physics realm, and linking the science and the spiritual knowledge behind what the globalists have achieved through their Satanic technology. Dr. Ana also details how to detox from this. To watch the two videos referenced in this interview, visit the links below: https://zeeemedia.com/interview/world-first-robotic-arms-assembling-via-nanotech-inside-covid-19-vaccines-filmed-in-real-time-dr-nixon/ https://zeeemedia.com/interview/irrefutable-proof-of-self-assembly-structures-in-c19-shots-structures-assembling-and-disassembling/ Visit https://link.goldco.com/Maria or call 855-913-0814 TODAY to protect your retirement! (US only) Visit Gold Stackers today to secure your wealth with Australia's leading supplier of gold and silver bullion (Australia only): https://www.goldstackers.com.au/?utm_source=zeeemedia&utm_medium=banner&utm_campaign=zeeemedia To prepare you and your family for incoming food shortages, head to Heaven's Harvest on the link below (available only in the United States) and use promo code 'ZEEE' (with 3 e's!) for 5% off your order: https://heavensharvest.com/ If you're in Australia, head to Survival Supplies Australia to prepare with long-life food, survival supplies and more: https://www.survivalsuppliesaustralia.com.au/?b7=zeeemedia Detox your system NOW with Dr. Zelenko's Z-DTox and use promo code 'MARIAZEEE' for 5% off your order: https://zstacklife.com/?ref=MARIAZEEE Website: https://zeeemedia.com/ Telegram: https://t.me/zeeemedia Donate to support Maria: https://donate.stripe.com/6oEdUL2eF1IAdXibII "

-

5G is a weapon system - Don't be fooled by the fake narrative https://tinyurl.com/tf38xs3d ~ The agenda - They are destroying human kind https://tinyurl.com/2p82r3j9 ~ 60GHz in schools - Lena Pu and Mark Steele https://tinyurl.com/2c67ep66 ~ 5G target acquiring weapon system - This is not for control but an extermination technology https://tinyurl.com/4hetn32u ~ UK Government hacked https://tinyurl.com/337zjb4s ~ Report #133: David Noakes on GcMAF cancer treatments, FDA/MHRA/Pharma corruption, & wrongful charges https://tinyurl.com/ev8kms8n ~ BitChute { noakes falconscafe https://tinyurl.com/2h7z47ve } ~ The disciples of Ra: The deception of "medicine", viruses & vaccines https://tinyurl.com/2p8uc7as ~ Viruses don't exist https://is.gd/E4li0z ~ If you don't know what causes what they call a virus you will never know unless you read the science https://tinyurl.com/yj8j9pd2 ~ Assembling the kill grid ~ Excerpt: Mark Steele https://tinyurl.com/4cethr4b ~ Prof. Francis Boyle "The British must not take these frankenshots"! Interview https://tinyurl.com/3cbrwts2 ~ The MAC phenomenon in people "vaccinated" from COVID-19 https://tinyurl.com/2p8xhjz3 ~ Video summary of La Quinta Columna that shows evidence of genocide based on injectable analysis https://tinyurl.com/43bdk4na





Illegal organ trafficking of homeless people in Texas? Same thing happened during Hurricane Katrina https://tinyurl.com/ym7uyt3e ~ Homeless vet killing society https://tinyurl.com/y2ycpn6m ~ NATO satanism, testimony, Kay Griggs: Colonel's wife tell-all, oppression, deception, secret society https://tinyurl.com/2p8ybsjv ~ Horus matrix at Normandy Omaha Beach Overlord D-Day 666 Cemetery satanic ritual sacrifice https://tinyurl.com/yckjeu8r ~ The cover up continues - Share this with all vaccinated, who have been lied to by their doctors https://tinyurl.com/3w65f9ny ~ Whistleblower: Hospitals killing for organs, "This is absolutely evil and a crime against humanity!" https://tinyurl.com/4mp7h8vy ~ The world must know #PureEvil #HellOnEarth https://tinyurl.com/2p93msb3 ~ Bombshell: Pfizer vaccine study's massive list of "Adverse events of interest" https://tinyurl.com/yc7tyu2r