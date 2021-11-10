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Next Level Gold Digger: Super Rich Isn’t Good Enough | Popp Culture
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17 views • November 10, 2021
Elle Silver is a gold digging spinster who blames “man-children” for all her problems. Reality tells a different story.
#TheFormerlyMrs #GoldDiggers #SpinsterBubble
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Brought to you by Dr. B. Real’s series on “Surviving Fourth Wave Feminism”
Volume 1: https://www.amazon.com/War-West-Surviving-Fourth-Feminism/dp/B08928L8JZ/
Volume 2: https://www.amazon.com/Surviving-Fourth-Wave-Feminism-West/dp/B08BDSDK6H
Brought to you by Von Goble’s “The Cure”
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Featuring music by TeknoAXE’s Royalty Free Music
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And Jeffrey Paul
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zbyTXV1ZyRg
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Video Throwback
Childish Men Are to Blame for Everything
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E1xvBRkzZCg
Sources available on Redonkulas.com!
#TheFormerlyMrs #GoldDiggers #SpinsterBubble
If you want to keep seeing this content, be sure to sign up for memberships on these sites!
Members get early access as well as the uncensored and uncut version of this episode!
https://redonkulas.locals.com/
https://www.subscribestar.com/redonkulas
https://www.patreon.com/redonkulaspopp
Check out the StreamElements merch store for some awesome swag!
https://merch.streamelements.com/redonkulaspopp
Brought to you by Dr. B. Real’s series on “Surviving Fourth Wave Feminism”
Volume 1: https://www.amazon.com/War-West-Surviving-Fourth-Feminism/dp/B08928L8JZ/
Volume 2: https://www.amazon.com/Surviving-Fourth-Wave-Feminism-West/dp/B08BDSDK6H
Brought to you by Von Goble’s “The Cure”
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09DXKR9SC/
Featuring music by TeknoAXE’s Royalty Free Music
http://www.teknoaxe.com/
And Jeffrey Paul
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zbyTXV1ZyRg
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all these platforms and social media!
https://www.youtube.com/terrencepoppculture
https://www.youtube.com/gruntspeak
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
https://www.rumble.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/redonkulas
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https://www.Redonkulas.com
Watch us live on these channels every Tuesday at 8pm Eastern!
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https://dlive.tv/TerrencePopp
Video Throwback
Childish Men Are to Blame for Everything
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E1xvBRkzZCg
Sources available on Redonkulas.com!
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