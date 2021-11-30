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Silent War Ep. 6136: Flynn Calls Q Psyop, Smollett and Maxwell heading to Trial. CDC - Vax useless.
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5162 views • November 30, 2021
In this episode of The Silent War-
CDC Funded Study Shows No Significant Difference in COVID-19 Transmission Between Vaccinated and Unvaccinated.
Florida Man Pleads Guilty in Attempt to Extort $25 Million from Father of Matt Gaetz.
Fauci Mocks Call by Ted Cruz to be Investigated for Lying to Congress.
Judge Blocks “Sensational and Impure” Information from Media in Ghislaine Maxwell’s Case – Same Judge Was Nominated by Schumer and Biden Last Week to US Court of Appeals.
The Jussie Smollett Criminal Trial Begins Monday For Alleged Hate-Crime Hoax just in time to distract from Maxwell's case.
Salvation Army Unrings Bell, No Longer Asking White People To Deliver 'Sincere' Apologies For Their Race.
General Flynn believes Q to be a Psyop, What do you think?
All of this, and more.
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CDC Funded Study Shows No Significant Difference in COVID-19 Transmission Between Vaccinated and Unvaccinated.
Florida Man Pleads Guilty in Attempt to Extort $25 Million from Father of Matt Gaetz.
Fauci Mocks Call by Ted Cruz to be Investigated for Lying to Congress.
Judge Blocks “Sensational and Impure” Information from Media in Ghislaine Maxwell’s Case – Same Judge Was Nominated by Schumer and Biden Last Week to US Court of Appeals.
The Jussie Smollett Criminal Trial Begins Monday For Alleged Hate-Crime Hoax just in time to distract from Maxwell's case.
Salvation Army Unrings Bell, No Longer Asking White People To Deliver 'Sincere' Apologies For Their Race.
General Flynn believes Q to be a Psyop, What do you think?
All of this, and more.
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
Join our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
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