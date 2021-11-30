Silent War Ep. 6136: Flynn Calls Q Psyop, Smollett and Maxwell heading to Trial. CDC - Vax useless.

In this episode of The Silent War-CDC Funded Study Shows No Significant Difference in COVID-19 Transmission Between Vaccinated and Unvaccinated.Florida Man Pleads Guilty in Attempt to Extort $25 Million from Father of Matt Gaetz.Fauci Mocks Call by Ted Cruz to be Investigated for Lying to Congress.Judge Blocks “Sensational and Impure” Information from Media in Ghislaine Maxwell’s Case – Same Judge Was Nominated by Schumer and Biden Last Week to US Court of Appeals.The Jussie Smollett Criminal Trial Begins Monday For Alleged Hate-Crime Hoax just in time to distract from Maxwell's case.Salvation Army Unrings Bell, No Longer Asking White People To Deliver 'Sincere' Apologies For Their Race.General Flynn believes Q to be a Psyop, What do you think?All of this, and more.For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/newsAlso follow us at GabNemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsorsShop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots."Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."Other LinksJoin our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat