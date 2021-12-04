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Pfizer have f**ked us. (MIRRORED)
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1372 views • December 04, 2021
Pfizer have f**ked us. (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Andrew Lawrence at:-
https://youtu.be/-IzdvXdI32Y
Pfizer have f**ked us.
If you've enjoyed this video, and you'd like to support my comedy while I'm banned from live gigs, you can do so here:
http://paypal.me/AndrewLawrenceComedy
Or here:
https://www.patreon.com/AndrewLawrenceComedy?fan_landing=true
Mirrored from You Tube channel Andrew Lawrence at:-
https://youtu.be/-IzdvXdI32Y
Pfizer have f**ked us.
If you've enjoyed this video, and you'd like to support my comedy while I'm banned from live gigs, you can do so here:
http://paypal.me/AndrewLawrenceComedy
Or here:
https://www.patreon.com/AndrewLawrenceComedy?fan_landing=true
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