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OPEN MIND CONFERENCE 2014 ~ Presentation Video
Age Of Truth TV
Age Of Truth TV
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1 view • April 26, 2020
The OPEN MIND CONFERENCE 2014 will be held in Copenhagen in Kedelhallen at Frederiksberg on 20-21 September and this year we will present some very exciting topics and speakers.

Hosted by Age Of Truth TV presenters:
Lucas Alexander & Esen Sekerkarar Hansen

Ticket available now:

https://place2book.com/da/choose_ticket_sales_workflow?seccode=1eab679df9

The Speakers:
____________

From Australia, one of the great speakers and thinkers, Max Igan, and talks about transhumanism in the lecture "Reclaiming the Earth - Steps Towards A Collective Awakening ."

From Germany, the economic journalist Lars Schall, who unlocks the financial scandals of insider trading around 911 in the lecture "Informed 9/11 Terrorist Trading".
Lars Schall also talks about the ongoing manipulation of the entire gold market.

From Scandinavia (now based in Spain), the author and researcher, Ole Dammegaard, who connect the dots in his dynamic and eye-opening lecture "Light On Conspiracies - How It´s All Connected".

Also from Scandinavia, Professor Olle Johannsson who will presenting his fascinating lecture: "Health Effects and Electromagnetic Fields".

From Norway, one of Scandinavia's highly profiled social critics, Ingunn Sigurdsdatter, who will be talking about her amazing personal journey in the lecture "Regaining Dominion: How Did We Become Corporate Products - And How Can We Reclaim Sovereignty and Control Of Our Lives"?

And once again the fantastic speaker from the United States, Charles Shaw, with his lecture "Are We All One? - Social Engineering and the Alternative Culture".

Read more about the speakers here: http://www.openmindconference.com/speakers/speakers-2014


On Saturday, September 20 2014, after the speakers of the day you will also get to experience a concert with the synth pop / future pop band M:O:T:U [Masters Of The Universe] also featuring Lucas Alexander, who will be presenting at the conference alongside Esen Sekerkarar Hansen.
See more details about the M:O:T:U universe and the music here: http://motuofficial.com


It will be very exciting and a great experience for all who will attend this years Open Mind Conference. A forum and platform to meet new interesting people and expand your knowledge and acquire more alternative information and greater awareness about the world we are living in!

It´s now - It´s time. The day is yours !!!

Address: http://www.openmindconference.com/dansk/1-open-mind-conference-2014/event_details

Kedelhallen, Copenhagen
Nyelandsvej 75A
2000 Frederiksberg

It´s a collaboration between the Open Mind Conference and Age Of Truth TV http://ageoftruth.dk

PLEASE JOIN US - and purchase your tickets for this years conference here:

https://place2book.com/da/choose_ticket_sales_workflow?seccode=1eab679df9

Read more: http://www.openmindconference.com/
Keywords
open mind conference 2014lucas alexanderesen sekerkarar
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