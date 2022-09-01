X22 REPORT Ep. 2863b - Knock, Knock,The Door Of All Doors Has Been Open, Here Comes The Pain, Panic In DC

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2863b - August 31, 2022

Knock, Knock,The Door Of All Doors Has Been Open, Here Comes The Pain, Panic In DCThe [DS] is working out of fear and panic, they know they have nothing on Trump but they push to indict Trump, this charge will not stick, they do not have any evidence, so what is the motive, to manipulate the midterms and to create chaos using riots.

This agenda will fail, it is a trap the patriots are ready. The [DS] treasonous crimes will destroy them, the documents that Trump declassified will be used against them in the court of law. The people must see the Truth. Trump calls on Durham to move forward.

All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.