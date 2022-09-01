X22 REPORT Ep. 2863b - Knock, Knock,The Door Of All Doors Has Been Open, Here Comes The Pain, Panic In DC

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2863b - August 31, 2022
Knock, Knock,The Door Of All Doors Has Been Open, Here Comes The Pain, Panic In DCThe [DS] is working out of fear and panic, they know they have nothing on Trump but they push to indict Trump, this charge will not stick, they do not have any evidence, so what is the motive, to manipulate the midterms and to create chaos using riots.
This agenda will fail, it is a trap the patriots are ready. The [DS] treasonous crimes will destroy them, the documents that Trump declassified will be used against them in the court of law. The people must see the Truth. Trump calls on Durham to move forward.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.