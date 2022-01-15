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100 Years Ago, THE SPANISH INFLUENZA EPIDEMIC OF 1918 WAS CAUSED BY VACCINATIONS
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1138 views • January 15, 2022
The 1918 “Spanish Flu”: Only The Vaccinated Died
https://salmartingano.com/2020/05/the-1918-spanish-flu-only-the-vaccinated-died/

VACCINATION The SILENT KILLER
A CLEAR AND PRESENT DANGER
By Ida Honorof & E. McBean
I WAS AN ON-THE-SPOT OBSERVER OF THE 1918 INFLUENZA EPIDEMIC
There was seven times more disease among the vaccinated soldiers than among the unvaccinated civilians, and the diseases were those they had been vaccinated against.
One soldier who had returned from overseas in 1912 told me that the army hospitals were filled with cases of infantile paralysis and he wondered why grown men should have an infant disease.
Now, we know that paralysis is a common after-effect of vaccine poisoning. Those at home didn’t get the paralysis until after the world-wide vaccination campaign in 1918.
https://ia802301.us.archive.org/14/items/vaccination-a-clear-and-present-danger/Vaccination%20a%20clear%20and%20present%20danger.pdf

THE SPANISH INFLUENZA EPIDEMIC OF 1918 WAS CAUSED BY VACCINATIONS
“Seven men dropped dead in a doctor’s office after being vaccinated.
Letters were sent to their families that they had been killed in action.”
Eleanor McBean
Minnesota Wellness Directory
http://www.mnwelldir.org/docs/vaccines/vaccinations_condemned_McBean.htm

Swine Flu Expose
http://www.whale.to/a/mcbean2.html

The fledgling pharmaceutical industry, sponsored by the ‘Rockefeller Institute for Medical Research’, had something they never had before – a large supply of human test subjects. Supplied by the U.S. military’s first draft, the test pool of subjects ballooned to over 6 million men.
https://vaccineimpact.com/2018/did-military-experimental-vaccine-in-1918-kill-50-100-million-people-blamed-as-spanish-flu/
Keywords
rockefellerbolshevikrevolutionthepoisenedneedleeleanormcbean1918spanishflur
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