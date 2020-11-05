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** Project Hammer ** - The Deep State Tool Used To Fraudulently Win The 2020 Elections
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206544 views • November 05, 2020
** Fraudulent Psyop Projects HAMMER and SCORECARD are Being Used, by the Deep State, to steal the USA elections for the Democrats. .
Forbidden Knowledge TV – 3 Nov, 2020
Must Watch, Read and Hear: https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/72983-2/
** The Real Whistleblower Story: Dennis Montgomery, The Hammer, The hard drives, the wiretapping of Trump, and the prosecution of General Flynn – The American Report [ Sept. 29, 2019
Full Article: https://theamericanreport.org/2020/10/31/biden-using-scorecard-and-the-hammer-to-steal-another-u-s-presidential-election-just-like-obama-and-biden-did-in-2012/
** Biden using Scorecard and The Hammer to steal another U.S. Presidential election – Just like Obama and Biden did in 2012. The American Report – Oct 31, 2020
Full Article: https://theamericanreport.org/2020/10/31/biden-using-scorecard-and-the-hammer-to-steal-another-u-s-presidential-election-just-like-obama-and-biden-did-in-2012/
Forbidden Knowledge TV – 3 Nov, 2020
Must Watch, Read and Hear: https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/72983-2/
** The Real Whistleblower Story: Dennis Montgomery, The Hammer, The hard drives, the wiretapping of Trump, and the prosecution of General Flynn – The American Report [ Sept. 29, 2019
Full Article: https://theamericanreport.org/2020/10/31/biden-using-scorecard-and-the-hammer-to-steal-another-u-s-presidential-election-just-like-obama-and-biden-did-in-2012/
** Biden using Scorecard and The Hammer to steal another U.S. Presidential election – Just like Obama and Biden did in 2012. The American Report – Oct 31, 2020
Full Article: https://theamericanreport.org/2020/10/31/biden-using-scorecard-and-the-hammer-to-steal-another-u-s-presidential-election-just-like-obama-and-biden-did-in-2012/
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