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CLEAN UP IN AISLE 3
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120 views • January 30, 2021
The White House has been dark for 10 days on Jan. 30, the answering system recording says the WH is temporarily closed, and Washington DC (owned by the Vatican via The Bank of London,) is bankrupt. See 1871 Constitution. LEARN WHY WE ARE FIGHTING
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