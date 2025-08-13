BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Strategic Brilliance of Trump’s D.C. Takeover | News Behind the News
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
24 views • 1 day ago

In this explosive episode of News Behind the News, Sean Morgan uncovers the real reasons behind President Trump’s bold move to federalize the D.C. Metropolitan Police and deploy the National Guard in August 2025.


Far beyond addressing violent crime, this strategic play positions Trump ahead of his opponents as accountability for the Russia investigation scandals looms. Don’t fall for the leftist narrative gaslighting you into believing D.C. is safe and secure—this is about fortifying the capital against potential protests or domestic terror attacks.


Keywords
sean morgannews behind the newstrump dcpolice federalizationnational guard deployme
