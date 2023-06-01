Vaccine Nanotechnology | What Is Vaccine Nanotechnology? Why Is Vaccine Nanotechnology Being Developed? Who Is Developing Vaccine Nanotechnology? What Does Vaccine Nanotechnology Mean? (READ THE PATENTS IN THE DESCRIPTION)
The Nefarious Technology & Patents Related to the Great Reset Agenda
**Learn More About the Nefarious Technology-Driven Transhumanism Great Reset Agenda - READ - https://substack.com/@karenkingston
PATENT: US-9539210-B2 - READ - Vaccine Nanotechnology - Why Was Vaccine Nanotechnology Developed? What Does Section 9 of This Patent Read? “In some embodiments, the small molecule is a toxin. In some embodiments, the toxin is from a chemical weapon, an agent of biowarfare or a hazardous environmental agent.” https://pubchem.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/patent/US-9539210-B2
PATENT: CN112220919A - READ - Nano Coronavirus Recombinant Vaccine Taking Graphene Oxide as Carrier - https://patents.google.com/patent/CN112220919A/en
PATENT: US-9539210-B2 - READ - Methods and Systems of Prioritizing Treatments, Vaccination, Testing and / or Activities While Protecting the Privacy of Individuals - Why Was This Technology Developed? https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/04/24/12/7c8e8238f4ae9d/US20210082583A1.pdf
PATENT: WO-2020-060606 - READ - WO2020060606 - Cryptocurrency System Using Body Activity Data - Why Was This Technology Developed by Microsoft? https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606
Why Did MIT Develop Quantum Dots Capable of Storing Your Medical And Financial Information Under Your Skin? - READ - https://news.mit.edu/2019/storing-vaccine-history-skin-1218
Why Did MIT Develop Central Bank Digital Currencies Designed to Work with www.Quant.Network Technology? - READ - https://www.media.mit.edu/projects/central-banks-and-digital-currency/overview/
PATENT: WO-2015-199784A2 - Systems and Methods for Injectable Devices - Why Did Harvard’s (now convicted) Charles M. Lieber Create a U.S. Patent for Using 5G Radiation to Vibrate Corona Virus Particles from Preset Nanotubule Containers?
READ – https://patents.google.com/patent/WO2015199784A2/en
What Are Luciferase-Based Biosensors in the Era of the COVID-19 Pandemic? - READ - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8370122/
PATENT: US-9828416B2 - READ - Modified Polynucleotides for the Production of Secreted Proteins - https://patents.google.com/patent/US9828416B2/en
What Are Graphene-Based Sensors for Human Health Monitoring? - READ - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6580932/
PATENT: US-2012-0250948A1 - READ - System and Method for Biometric Identification using Ultraviolet (UV) Image Data - https://patents.google.com/patent/US20120250948A1/en
PATENT: WO-2015-199784A2 - READ - Systems and Methods for Injectable Devices - https://patents.google.com/patent/WO2015199784A2/en
PATENT - WO-2020-160397 - READ - Methods of Preparing Lip Nanoparticles - https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020160397
PATENT - US-2013-0251618 A1 - READ - Method for Making Semiconducting Single Wall Carbon Nanotubes - https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/9e/bc/82/52d2a8e8c97ac2/US20130251618A1.pdf
PATENT - US-2012-0228565 A1 - READ - Method for Preparing Surface-Modified Semiconducting And Metallic Nanoparticles Having Enhanced Dispersibility In Aqueous Media - https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/e6/9d/c3/787a071bfff162/US20120228565A1.pdf
PATENT - US-2010-0216804 A1 - READ - Long Circulating Nanoparticles for Sustained Release of Therapeutic Agents - https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/25/ce/6d/84cb16adb713b2/US20100216804A1.pdf
PATENT - US-2012/0265001A1 - READ - Composite Magnetic Nanoparticle Drug Delivery System - https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/d1/d5/03/2cb5028a1e528c/US20120265001A1.pdf
PATENT: US-6506148B2 | Why Does A Patent for Nervous System Manipulation By Electromagnetic Fields from Monitors Exist? - https://patents.google.com/patent/US6506148B2/en
