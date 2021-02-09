Deception Surrounds COVID, Vaccines & More: Dr. Fleming

In this explosive interview with The New American magazine's Alex Newman, Dr. Richard Fleming explains that there is an enormous amount of deception surrounding COVID19, treatments, and the so-called vaccines. Dr. Fleming, who is a PhD in physics as well as a medical doctor and even has a law degree, argues that there is much evidence suggesting that the SARS-Cov-2 virus was created in a laboratory through U.S. taxpayer-funded "gain of function" research by scientists in America and Wuhan, China. He even names names. He also explains a great deal about the mRNA technology at the core of the COVID vaccines, which he warned is experimental and is not even approved by the FDA. Pointing to the "Emergency Use Authorization," Dr. Fleming said people are being misled, and that authorities and medical professionals are failing to obtain "informed consent" before using the experimental vaccines on people. The doctor and expert in so many fields concludes by recalling the horrors perpetrated by Nazi medical professionals, warning doctors and policymakers to be very careful.📊 Documentation and additional material regarding the information shared and claims made in this interview by Dr. Fleming can be found at his website:🇺🇸 The New American: