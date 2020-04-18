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The Unforgiven, the path to Global Citizenship of the NWO
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331 views • April 18, 2020
Mar 31, 2017 11:35 PM
All the Articles are from the UN's Antichrist Mind Control Project, to indoctrinated and slave the World in to the Beast System.
(We Just Changed the Pictures to pull the Mask off the Whore which rides the Beast, so to speak)
GLOBAL CITIZENSHIP LEADS TO THE LAKE OF FIRE AND THE MARK OF THE BEAST
For the wrath of God is revealed from heaven against all ungodliness and unrighteousness of men, who hold the truth in unrighteousness; Because that which may be known of God is manifest in them; for God hath shewed it unto them. For the invisible things of him from the creation of the world are clearly seen, being understood by the things that are made, even his eternal power and Godhead; so that they are without excuse:
https://www.globalcitizen.org/en/
Note: All Articles Are Promoted on Global Citizen's website, if you support the articles you get points towards Global Citizen Day. Which is one step closer to hell.
The antichrist doctrine
Romans 1 Spells it all out, it is the deception that will fool the entire World
#1 People Reject God and his Knowledge
#2 They serve the Creation or Creature rather than the Creator
#3 They change the glory of the uncorruptible God into an image made like to corruptible man
#4 They turn the truth of God in to a lie
#5 They turn unrighteousness to righteousness of man (holding truth in unrighteousness)
Woe to those who call Good Evil and Evil Good
Abortion
Gay Marriage
Open Boarders
Climate Change
Gun Control
Feminism
Islam
Transgender
76 Genders
Plug all these things in to the antichrist doctrine and it is clear the liberal faction world wide is the political faction of the coming man of Sin.
All the Articles are from the UN's Antichrist Mind Control Project, to indoctrinated and slave the World in to the Beast System.
(We Just Changed the Pictures to pull the Mask off the Whore which rides the Beast, so to speak)
GLOBAL CITIZENSHIP LEADS TO THE LAKE OF FIRE AND THE MARK OF THE BEAST
For the wrath of God is revealed from heaven against all ungodliness and unrighteousness of men, who hold the truth in unrighteousness; Because that which may be known of God is manifest in them; for God hath shewed it unto them. For the invisible things of him from the creation of the world are clearly seen, being understood by the things that are made, even his eternal power and Godhead; so that they are without excuse:
https://www.globalcitizen.org/en/
Note: All Articles Are Promoted on Global Citizen's website, if you support the articles you get points towards Global Citizen Day. Which is one step closer to hell.
The antichrist doctrine
Romans 1 Spells it all out, it is the deception that will fool the entire World
#1 People Reject God and his Knowledge
#2 They serve the Creation or Creature rather than the Creator
#3 They change the glory of the uncorruptible God into an image made like to corruptible man
#4 They turn the truth of God in to a lie
#5 They turn unrighteousness to righteousness of man (holding truth in unrighteousness)
Woe to those who call Good Evil and Evil Good
Abortion
Gay Marriage
Open Boarders
Climate Change
Gun Control
Feminism
Islam
Transgender
76 Genders
Plug all these things in to the antichrist doctrine and it is clear the liberal faction world wide is the political faction of the coming man of Sin.
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