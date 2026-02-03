© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Red Pill Nation Hangout #477
1. 15:40 Alberta Independence Petition starts out very strongly
2. 37:21 Situation in Minneapolis heats up, non involved residents attacked, Trump issues insurrection act warning
3. 58:03 Don Lemon facing criminal charges over incident where he interrupts church service
4. 1:09:47 Ashley St Clair confirms every stereotype about women by switching to supporting trans ideology
5. 1:33:01 Woke UK video games accidentally turns one of it character Amelia into an anti woke icon
6. 1:47:43 European Union makes a lot of noise about Greenland but does nothing
https://galactecfire.com/product/dont-be-shilly-t-shirt/
Fully active and ALL videos are on Odysee, please subscribe there as well https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8
Most recent episodes have been uploaded to Rumble
Also feel free to subscribe and support here
https://www.patreon.com/c/RedPillNation
https://www.minds.com/group/714013773626613760/feed
https://theredpillnation.wordpress.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pgY8aBd2BPmb/
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/neroke05
https://www.mgtow.tv/@NerokeFive
https://parler.com/profile/Neroke0Five/posts
https://www.instagram.com/neroke20202/
https://discord.com/channels/508053770907680770/508053771444813828
1. 15:40 Alberta Independence Petition starts out very strongly
2. 37:21 Situation in Minneapolis heats up, non involved residents attacked, Trump issues insurrection act warning
3. 58:03 Don Lemon facing criminal charges over incident where he interrupts church service
4. 1:09:47 Ashley St Clair confirms every stereotype about women by switching to supporting trans ideology
5. 1:33:01 Woke UK video games accidentally turns one of it character Amelia into an anti woke icon
6. 1:47:43 European Union makes a lot of noise about Greenland but does nothing