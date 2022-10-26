5 argomenti per schiantare la teoria della terra a globo 25 Aprile 2017

Dal canale di Zetetic Flat Earth, l’ennesima dimostrazione di come no può e non sta in piedi la teoria di un globo rotante a milioni di chilometri nel presunto spazio.
Non siete una nullità bensì siete la concreta realtà di un essere con la propria importanza.
Questo il video originale https://youtu.be/ZqQhX9h1BjQ
Buona visione.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.