Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
5 argomenti per schiantare la teoria della terra a globo 25 Aprile 2017
57 views
channel image
I miei video prima di adesso
Published a month ago |

Dal canale di Zetetic Flat Earth, l’ennesima dimostrazione di come no può e non sta in piedi la teoria di un globo rotante a milioni di chilometri nel presunto spazio. Non siete una nullità bensì siete la concreta realtà di un essere con la propria importanza. Questo il video originale https://youtu.be/ZqQhX9h1BjQ Buona visione.

Keywords
horizonflat-earthterra-piattadino-tinelli

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket