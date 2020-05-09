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Bob Chitester - PBS Producer - The 1980 making of Milton Friedman’s Free to Choose - ushering in the Reagan Revolution that faces its greatest peril today!
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6 views • May 09, 2020
In 1977 Bob Chitester, then President of WQLN, the public TV station in Erie which he started in 1967, approached famous economist Milton Friedman with the idea for a TV series to be hosted by Friedman. Fearing America’s future if too few voters understood the Enlightenment lessons that built America’s freedom and prosperity, the icon agreed. In a video promoting the series, Friedman said “This is the most important thing I have done. For the past decades, the government has continued to grow and we must turn the tide.”
Together they excited - if one can use that word with political-economic discussions - the world with Free to Choose, helping usher in the Reagan Revolution. And with Covid sinking not only America but the world into a Greater Recession, we need a reinvigoration today of Milton Friedman’s message more than ever.
Together they excited - if one can use that word with political-economic discussions - the world with Free to Choose, helping usher in the Reagan Revolution. And with Covid sinking not only America but the world into a Greater Recession, we need a reinvigoration today of Milton Friedman’s message more than ever.
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