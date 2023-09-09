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King Donald 2024?
High Hopes
High Hopes
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229 views • September 09, 2023

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club


Sep 7, 2023


There are negotiations under the radar on Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine. That means they are working on a two-state solution in Israel. Israel and Saudi Arabia have begun US-brokered peace negotiations. Prophet Leslie was shown in a vision that the fall of America will start when “Omer Ushers in Palestinian State”. Then we take a look at Prophecies given to God’s Prophets about the return of Former President Donald Trump. Will he be back in 2024?


00:00 – Date, Crucifixion & Return of Jesus

05:09 - Under the Radar Negotiations

11:34 - Netanyahu Prepared to Quit

13:19 - Bibi is not serious Preventing Nuclear Arms

15:29 - Biblical Significance - Virus, Earthquake, War

16:32 - Donald Trump will be Back

24:52 - Emergency Broadcast Sounds

26:47 - Economy Collapsing

27:06 - Joseph’s Kitchen


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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3fktc8-king-donald-2024-09072023.html

Keywords
presidentearthquakeprophecyisraeldonald trumppalestinewarsaudi arabianetanyahuvirusreturn of jesusemergency broadcastprophecy clubstan johnsonleslie johnsonnuclear armseconomy collapsingtwo-state solutionunder the radarking donaldhashemite kindomus-brokered peacefall of amercaomer ushers in palestinian statebib
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