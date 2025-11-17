BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Epstein Files Release Tomorrow?: Sure I would let Senate look at it, let anybody look..
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
51 views • 1 day ago

"Sure I would let  Senate look at it, let anybody look at it but don't talk about it too much, because honestly I don't want to take it away from us."

Trump fields a question on why he is urging Republicans to release the Epstein files.

"The Democrats were Epstein's friends, all of them and it's a hoax! The whole thing is a hoax!"

 Also: JUST IN: The UN Security Council has approved a US-drafted resolution authorising an international stabilisation force in Gaza — a core element of President Trump’s Gaza plan.

Thirteen members backed the move, none opposed it, and two states abstained, including Russia.

Adding, Trump's post about UN vote:

@realDonaldTrump

Congratulations to the World on the incredible Vote of the United Nations Security Council, just moments ago, acknowledging and endorsing the BOARD OF PEACE, which will be chaired by me, and include the most powerful and respected Leaders throughout the World. This will go down as one of the biggest approvals in the History of the United Nations, will lead to further Peace all over the World, and is a moment of true Historic proportion! Thank you to the United Nations, and all of the Countries on the U.N. Security Council, China, Russia, France, The United Kingdom, Algeria, Denmark, Greece, Guyana, South Korea, Pakistan, Panama, Sierra Leone, Slovenia, and Somalia. Also thank you to those Countries that weren’t on this Committee, but strongly backed the effort, including Qatar, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Turkiye, and Jordan. The members of the Board, and many more exciting announcements, will be made in the coming weeks.

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/115567457865630938


politicseventscurrent
