UPDATED* 2022 AUSTRALIAN RAIN BOMB UPDATE AND SURVIVAL TESTIMONY

(KJV)

JOHN 14:6

6 Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.

-

Thank you to this dear soul who agreed to share with us, and with you, her powerful and humbling testimony of how JESUS saved her's and her husband's lives during the March 2022 WEAPONISED floods of the Northern Rivers, NSW, Australia.

We are so deeply grateful and amazed what JESUS has done for you.

This miraculous story and powerful testimony is ALL GLORY TO JESUS CHRIST

JESUS is GOD



David Miles Research - (Jim Lees interview) -

https://climateviewer.com/2019/01/20/david-miles-on-steering-sky-rivers-weather-moderation-and-military-implications/



David Miles Research - Twitter -

https://twitter.com/MilesResearch



Weather Modification History -

https://weathermodificationhistory.com



50 years of Australian Weather Modification -

https://tottnews.com/2018/06/25/australian-companies-manipulating-our-weather/



Australian Rain Technologies owned and run by Matt Handbury (Rupert Murdoch's nephew) -

https://www.australianrain.com.au



Geo-Engineering Watch -

https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org



Chemtrail Planet -

http://www.chemtrailplanet.com



Pilots, Doctors and Scientists Tell the Truth About Chemtrails

Subject: Chemtrails

County of Shasta - California - USA public court hearing July 15th, 2014 Shasta County Air Quality Management Board Discussing GEOENGINEERING CHEMTRAILS R-7

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FeTaejpg18g

Watch the full 3 hour hearing here:

http://youtu.be/IR4jawnS8Ss



Knights of Malta List of Members - (Rupert Murdoch is on this list, with the world's elite Satanists) -

https://themillenniumreport.com/2016/04/secret-membership-list-of-the-knights-of-malta/



Knights of Malta Extreme Oath -

https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/sociopolitica/esp_sociopol_malta02.htm



JESUS came to give life

JESUS and his Word (KJV) are the TRUE ANSWER to this spiritual war for our souls

JESUS is The Light in the darkness

He is The Light of the world

He loves you

