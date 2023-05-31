Georgy is only 1 5 months old alone wandering the streets looking for his mother

Pitiful Animal





George was only 1.5 months old, he had a very small body

But for the boy from birth until then, it was a series of difficult days

From the moment he was born, the boy did not know who his mother was

Alone he roamed all the streets, corners.

And then unfortunately, both the front and rear legs were broken due to a slip and fall

When I met George, his hind legs were badly broken and swollen

We went to the vet together with the hope that the boy would be healthy again





As the days went by, I heared George cry

Perhaps for the boy, the pain was beyond of endurance

The boy was anorexic and did not want to walk

I helped him lighten his mood with new toys and new friends





The front foot was broken but it didn't move, so it healed by itself after 2 weeks of taking the medicine

And the hind foot, thanks to the surgical intervention, had also begun to reattach

Just rest after 1 or 2 weeks and I was sure he would be back to normal





Georgy was growing rapidly, less than 3 months had weighed 4kg.

The feet grew together and the boy was able to run.

Promising in the future the boy would be a tough guy.

I wanted him to grow up in his family and receive lots of love





George was a very mischievous child

That's why I decided to educate him before things got out of control

For a puppy like George, besides fun, there was also responsibility and a lot of patience





That day, George and I went to the vet to have the needle removed from the hind leg and take a control X-ray.

Everything was going great.

He's already running now, but his gait is still a bit weird

He needs to practice, and when he grows up he will become a handsome and well-mannered guy.

