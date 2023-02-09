Jamie Ratskin melts down over the Durham investigation "wild goose case"

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Jamie Raskin has a complete meltdown while proclaiming that the Durham investigation was a flop.
“After 4 years and millions of dollars spent, the Durham investigation closed as a total flop without unearthing anything like the deep state conspiracy that republicans have been denouncing for years!”
If you look closely, Raskin is literally foaming at the mouth. Pure panic.
Hey Jamie: Nothing Can Stop What Is Coming!
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/12576