DEWs: Phasers Over Hawaii
Son of the Republic
549 Subscribers
291 views
Published 18 hours ago

CCP Satellites Over Maui At Time Of Fires

* Mounting evidence suggests the Olinda, Lahaina and Kula fires were caused by Directed Energy Weapons.

* The Deep State does not want you to know that deadly [laser] weapons of mass destruction are freely traveling above us.

* Steve Favis, an expert in computer science and advanced robotics, provides the source code — and has developed a specific software program, which you can download to check for these satellites yourself.


Reese Reports | 14 September 2023

https://banned.video/watch?id=65030ffa0aa7cbcccaaf405d

Keywords
false flagevilmicrowavegenocidenew world orderglobalismdepopulationlaserwmdarsoninside jobgreg reesedemocidenihilismchicomwildfirefirestormdirect energy weapondirected energy weaponscorched earthweapon of mass destructionphasermillimeter wavegreat resetcoordinated attack

