DEWs: Phasers Over Hawaii

CCP Satellites Over Maui At Time Of Fires
* Mounting evidence suggests the Olinda, Lahaina and Kula fires were caused by Directed Energy Weapons.
* The Deep State does not want you to know that deadly [laser] weapons of mass destruction are freely traveling above us.
* Steve Favis, an expert in computer science and advanced robotics, provides the source code — and has developed a specific software program, which you can download to check for these satellites yourself.
Reese Reports | 14 September 2023
