Zeichentrickserie die vermutlich in den NATO-Staaten und bestimmt auch nicht in der Schweiz gezeigt werden darf.
"Ukraine Inc." heisst diese Animation mit Selenskyj in der Hauprolle. Die Karikatur spiegelt die düstere Realität des Regimes in der Ukraine wider.
Selenskyj wirft sein eigenes Volk in einen Fleischwolf, um sein eigenes Rating zu erhöhen.
