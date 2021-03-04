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New Yorkers react to latest Andrew Cuomo news
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120 views • March 04, 2021
NEW YORK: Newsmax TV's Mike Carter asks residents on the street in Manhattan about how they feel about the latest revelations regarding Governor Andrew Cuomo, allegations made against him, and his various successes or misadventures throughout the pandemic. - with Newsmax TV's Heather Childers and Tom Basile
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