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03/25-How To Survive Nuclear Fallout (Plus Ominous Threats From Moose Hat Agent Larry)
glock 1911
glock 1911
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Do these FIVE THINGS to survive nuclear fallout-https://westernrifleshooters.online/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/Screenshot-2026-03-24-at-1.52.02-AM-1200x1045.png   Duck and Cover Video from the 50's-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IKqXu-5jw60  Robert Barnes on how someone made big money on the war this week-https://gab.com/Matt_Bracken/posts/116280429069818503  Larry Loomer very ominous tweet about "Iranian terror attacks"-https://gab.com/NeonRevolt/posts/116285495262002011  Carrie Prejean Boller talks about what a freak trump has turned into-https://banned.video/watch?id=69c4444a4268ef933dd5a646  refries homemade:  1 onion peeled, halved, 2 cups pintos dry, rinsed, 1/2 jalapeno (optional), 2 cloves garlic minced, 3/4 tsp salt, 1/2 tsp pepper, 1 pinch cumin, 6 cups water.  Cook on high for 8 hours in slow cooker.  Mash with potato masher.  Easy peasy.  


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