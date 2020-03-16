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Lockdown?-15 Days To Stop Spread*More States Ban Sales Guns-Ammo-Alcohol*Dow Down 3000
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34 views • March 16, 2020
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Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected]
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! One on One Wellness, Fitness, and Spiritual Coaching Available!
Email me at [email protected] for details and appointment.
My Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com
Thank you so much for your support!
https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-coronavirus-guidelines-15-days-crisis-summer-recession
https://www.theverge.com/2020/3/16/21181506/coronavirus-rumor-viral-trump-stafford-act-national-quarantine-misinformation
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/illinois-mayor-signs-executive-order-granting-power-to-ban-sale-of-guns-and-alcohol-while-addressing-coronavirus
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8118415/Donald-Trump-tells-America-lockdown-15-days-stop-coronavirus.html
https://www.duluthnewstribune.com/incoming/4998966-Astro-Bob-column-Comet-Y4-ATLAS-could-become-naked-eye-bright-this-spring
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/03/15/traders-await-futures-open-after-fed-cuts-rates-launches-easing-program.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9654d4dwVmw
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https://twitter.com/blogTO/status/1239657165050261506
https://twitter.com/i/events/1219057585707315201
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https://twitter.com/morganloutaaffe/status/1239659752222793732
https://twitter.com/BrennanMatherne/status/1239660195380432897
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/assume-everyone-you-meet-infected-us-europe-wake-society-lockdown-death-toll-rises
https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/amazon-hiring-100000-warehouse-and-delivery-workers-coronavirus-driven-purchases-explode
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/half-america-will-get-sick-here-what-goldman-told-1500-clients-its-sunday-conference-call
https://www.mcall.com/coronavirus/mc-nws-pa-coronavirus-monday-cases-20200316-m5al2isq7fd6ldd5scfmhmdblm-story.html
https://www.businessinsider.com/san-francisco-lockdown-coronavirus-disease-bay-area-2020-3
https://www.whio.com/news/local/confirmed-cases-ohio-what-you-need-know-monday/qWj9K1Px2gQ3BTTEbDPGzO/
News From Wuhan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U6yeSQr1VGk&feature=emb_logo
https://www.easttexasmatters.com/health/coronavirus/gregg-county-declares-local-state-of-disaster-in-response-to-spread-of-covid-19/amp/
https://twitter.com/ZaidSabah/status/1239641433977565190
https://oilprice.com/Energy/Energy-General/Is-10-Oil-On-The-Horizon.html
https://twitter.com/HansVDD/status/1239643495142494209
https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/cbsa-border-airports-screening-trudeau-covid19-coronavirus-1.5498866
https://twitter.com/DrEricDing/status/1239663493453840384
https://twitter.com/OnlyISmaReal/status/1239663910485135360
Please Subscribe & Share!
For As Little As $1 A Month Get First Looks At Exclusive Videos The Won't Be On YouTube & Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts
Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
Please Subscribe to our second channel EEARTS
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! On
Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected]
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! One on One Wellness, Fitness, and Spiritual Coaching Available!
Email me at [email protected] for details and appointment.
My Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com
Thank you so much for your support!
https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-coronavirus-guidelines-15-days-crisis-summer-recession
https://www.theverge.com/2020/3/16/21181506/coronavirus-rumor-viral-trump-stafford-act-national-quarantine-misinformation
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/illinois-mayor-signs-executive-order-granting-power-to-ban-sale-of-guns-and-alcohol-while-addressing-coronavirus
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8118415/Donald-Trump-tells-America-lockdown-15-days-stop-coronavirus.html
https://www.duluthnewstribune.com/incoming/4998966-Astro-Bob-column-Comet-Y4-ATLAS-could-become-naked-eye-bright-this-spring
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/03/15/traders-await-futures-open-after-fed-cuts-rates-launches-easing-program.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9654d4dwVmw
https://twitter.com/amyklobuchar/status/1239655512045686784
https://twitter.com/SkyNews/status/1239657682602274818
https://twitter.com/SkyNews/status/1239657887422693377
https://twitter.com/doctor_oxford/status/1239655352255348736
https://twitter.com/carlquintanilla/status/1239658436398395394
https://twitter.com/blogTO/status/1239657165050261506
https://twitter.com/i/events/1219057585707315201
https://twitter.com/NPR/status/1239658724559593473
https://twitter.com/V2019N/status/1239659431995961345
https://twitter.com/wsvn/status/1239659438514069504
https://twitter.com/r_u_vid/status/1239656603558670338
https://twitter.com/morganloutaaffe/status/1239659752222793732
https://twitter.com/BrennanMatherne/status/1239660195380432897
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/assume-everyone-you-meet-infected-us-europe-wake-society-lockdown-death-toll-rises
https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/amazon-hiring-100000-warehouse-and-delivery-workers-coronavirus-driven-purchases-explode
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/half-america-will-get-sick-here-what-goldman-told-1500-clients-its-sunday-conference-call
https://www.mcall.com/coronavirus/mc-nws-pa-coronavirus-monday-cases-20200316-m5al2isq7fd6ldd5scfmhmdblm-story.html
https://www.businessinsider.com/san-francisco-lockdown-coronavirus-disease-bay-area-2020-3
https://www.whio.com/news/local/confirmed-cases-ohio-what-you-need-know-monday/qWj9K1Px2gQ3BTTEbDPGzO/
News From Wuhan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U6yeSQr1VGk&feature=emb_logo
https://www.easttexasmatters.com/health/coronavirus/gregg-county-declares-local-state-of-disaster-in-response-to-spread-of-covid-19/amp/
https://twitter.com/ZaidSabah/status/1239641433977565190
https://oilprice.com/Energy/Energy-General/Is-10-Oil-On-The-Horizon.html
https://twitter.com/HansVDD/status/1239643495142494209
https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/cbsa-border-airports-screening-trudeau-covid19-coronavirus-1.5498866
https://twitter.com/DrEricDing/status/1239663493453840384
https://twitter.com/OnlyISmaReal/status/1239663910485135360
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