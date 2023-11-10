Is soy really a health food? Preview to Dr. Chris Knobbe interview

Dr. Chris Knobbe, Dr. Anthony Chaffee, Dr. Paul Saladino, and Dr. Kaayla Daniel, feature in this preview of an interview I will be doing with Dr. Chris Knobbe in just a few days.

The take over of vege oils in our society, and in all processed foods are driving health problems. This also includes fitness, "health foods", such as protein bars, and powders and more.

Dr. Chris Knobbe - Ancestral Health Foundation- https://www.cureamd.org/

Book- Ancestral Health Revolution- https://www.amazon.com.au/Ancestral-Diet-Revolution-Vegetable-Processed/dp/1734071761

Dr. Kaayla Daniel- https://www.youtube.com/@UCLDuNUX22eyfZgXRPFS_Ctw

Dr. Paul Saladino- https://www.youtube.com/@Paulsaladinomd



#meatheals #CarnivoreDiet #MeatBasedDiet #ZeroCarb #metabolichealth #selfhealing #selfhelp Fundraiser help me start again, and build the podcast that will help others through tough times.

Thank you all for any small donation



https://www.gofundme.com/f/starting-again-new-podcast?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet

Buy me a coffee- https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dclearningtolive

3/11 AFTERMATH: These are personal photos taken in the months after the Earth Quake and Tsunami in Japan, March 2011

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C123D9B8

https://www.amazon.com.au/dp/B0C1295Q49

https://www.amazon.com.au/dp/B0C15FVPVW

Follow me on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/dclearningtolive/

and Twitter THANK YOU SO VERY MUCH MY PATRONS Heather, Mai Patrons thank you- https://www.patreon.com/posts/thank-you-so-87820046?utm_medium=clipboard_copy&utm_source=copyLink&utm_campaign=postshare_creator&utm_content=join_link













#Carnivorediet #weightloss #weightlossjourney #motivation #fear #anxiety #motivation #health #fatloss #keto #ketodiet #fatlossjourney #transformation #mentalhealth #depression #carnivorelifestyle #obesity #wellness #weightloss #lifestyle #inspiration #bloodcancer #cancer #homeless #medicine #chemotherapy #chemo #meat #startingagain #focus #carnivore #heart #health #fitness #strengthtraining #workout #excercise #selfhealing #healing #spiritual #spiritwithin #god #mindovermatter #diet #selfhelp #ketogenic #keto #ketodiet #carnivorecommunity #ketogenicdiet #carnivorediet #weightloss #metabolichealth

