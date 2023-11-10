Is soy really a health food? Preview to Dr. Chris Knobbe interview

Dr. Chris Knobbe, Dr. Anthony Chaffee, Dr. Paul Saladino, and Dr. Kaayla Daniel, feature in this preview of an interview I will be doing with Dr. Chris Knobbe in just a few days.
The take over of vege oils in our society, and in all processed foods are driving health problems. This also includes fitness, "health foods", such as protein bars, and powders and more.
Dr. Chris Knobbe - Ancestral Health Foundation- https://www.cureamd.org/
Book- Ancestral Health Revolution- https://www.amazon.com.au/Ancestral-Diet-Revolution-Vegetable-Processed/dp/1734071761
Dr. Kaayla Daniel- https://www.youtube.com/@UCLDuNUX22eyfZgXRPFS_Ctw
Dr. Paul Saladino- https://www.youtube.com/@Paulsaladinomd
