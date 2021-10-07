Medellin Colombia Strip Club - Titty Bar - tour announced by The Patriots Cannabis Co. Yes Cannabis Jimmy is expanding the Wish List. Charging the mountain. Making things happen.

Yes it is true. We are starting the Cannabis Farm Dinner and Medellin Titty Bar Tour. I mean how awesome is that ? Not to be held back, the Patriots Cannabis Co continues to blaze new grounds . Taking the fork in the road. This could be tons of fun and potentially profitable. I am combining a nice dinner at our Nature Lodge in town and then taking our guests and dropping them off at the Titty Bar. Yes the Strip Club. I mean why not ? The girls will be happy. So will the Boys. All for fun. Now why do you think all the Men are visiting Medellin ? Take a guess. By the way, our web sites for our bed and breakfast and cannabis tours are as follows: www.medellinnaturelodgeandgardens.com and www.cannabisfarmtourmedellin.com.

Cheers !

CJ