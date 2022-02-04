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Military Set to Crush Truckers: Communist Crown Threatens Forces Versus Protesters
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340 views • February 04, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
The Canadian trucker convoy started as a protest. Now, it’s practically brought the Canadian government to its knees. The Covid tyrants in Ottawa are coming unglued. So they’re getting more aggressive. In Parliament, Canada’s pathetic, fake “conservative” party threw out their leader for even meeting with the Truckers. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police sent a representative of the Crown to meet with truckers in an eerie scene, something that looks like war games, something that reminds us of a horrific movie or a recreation of the genocidal events in our world's history.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vtzfik-military-set-to-crush-truckers-communist-crown-threatens-forces-versus-prot.html
The Canadian trucker convoy started as a protest. Now, it’s practically brought the Canadian government to its knees. The Covid tyrants in Ottawa are coming unglued. So they’re getting more aggressive. In Parliament, Canada’s pathetic, fake “conservative” party threw out their leader for even meeting with the Truckers. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police sent a representative of the Crown to meet with truckers in an eerie scene, something that looks like war games, something that reminds us of a horrific movie or a recreation of the genocidal events in our world's history.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vtzfik-military-set-to-crush-truckers-communist-crown-threatens-forces-versus-prot.html
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