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It’s now or never...Take back USA
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484 views • December 27, 2020
It’s now or never...
Every great atrocity is the result of people just following orders.
"A free people ought not only be armed and disciplined, but they should have sufficient arms and ammunition to maintain a status of independence from any who might attempt to abuse them, which would include their own government." ~ George Washington
"When the people fear their government, there is tyranny; When the government fears the people, there is liberty." ~ Thomas Jefferson
Every great atrocity is the result of people just following orders.
"A free people ought not only be armed and disciplined, but they should have sufficient arms and ammunition to maintain a status of independence from any who might attempt to abuse them, which would include their own government." ~ George Washington
"When the people fear their government, there is tyranny; When the government fears the people, there is liberty." ~ Thomas Jefferson
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