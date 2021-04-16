SHOCKING FOOTAGE! MENTALLY CHALLENGED FORCE VACCINATED BY POLICE! - THIS IS INSANE!

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Josh Sigurdson reports on the insane footage out of California of the mentally challenged being coerced and forced into being vaccinated by both parents and police via 'Operation Homebound' which was put forward by Las Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.
The Operation which has since been put on hold due to major concerns regarding the side effects of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was meant to vaccinate homeless, drug addicts, immigrants and the mentally challenged. This is the modus operandi of the global establishment's depopulation agenda which is extremely concerning.
In this video, we show footage courtesy of The Alex Jones Show showing police putting vaccines (that are known to have extremely dangerous side effects and are still in trials) into crying mentally challenged people of different ages.
The vaccine is only being distributed via emergency declaration. It has not finished its trials and essentially the public is being used as the guinea pig. Johnson & Johnson can't even get baby powder right without killing people.
Stay tuned as we continue to cover this story closely!
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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
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2021