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Cognitive Dissidents: Losing Is Winning in Iran, Fertilizer & Food Fears, & Trading the TACO Tweet
Geopolitics & Empire
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On their latest biweekly roundtable, the Cognitive Dissidents find that losing is winning in Iran for the technocracy’s long-term plan, the energy shock of the Iran War isn’t just about oil and gas but also about fertilizer and food with fears creating shortages before actual scarcity hits, and new lows in insider trading as hundreds of millions of dollars are wagered and won mere minutes before Trump’s TACO tweet…these topics and many more!sow


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About Parallel Mike

Parallel Mike is an organic farmer, investor and host of both the Parallel Systems Broadcast & Parallel Mike Podcast. He is passionate about living purposefully, natural health and self sufficiency.


About Monica Perez

The Monica Perez Show offers a variety of content from Real NEWS REELs, where Monica uses her research and analytical skills to get to the bottom of top headlines from a perspective of truth, liberty & justice; Highlight Reels, where Monica kicks back with the best and the brightest from the podcasting world; and her Interview series where she brings listeners fascinating interviews with principled thought-leaders and experts in fields of interest essential to those who seek the truth about the parasites-that-be or simply pursue an autonomous and independently healthy lifestyle.


Monica was a radio host for 8 1/2 years on WSB Radio in Atlanta; prior to that she was an investment banker in New York and Texas. From that previous life, Monica holds an associate’s degree from Rockland Community College, a bachelor’s degree from Harvard, and a JD-MBA from Stanford. She is a Chartered Financial Analyst as well as a member of the bar of the State of New York. Monica now resides in Los Angeles where, in addition to podcasting, she experiences life as a wife, homemaker and mother of three teens, all of whom–including a very special son who has Down syndrome–really keep things interesting! Monica is also a cocktail enthusiast who posts her favorite recipes on monicamixes.com.* (*This hobby may or may not be related to having three teens and living in LA.)


Monica also co-hosted The Propaganda Report and the Drivetime News Blast as well as Deep Dives with Monica Perez

Keywords
iranfoodenergyisraelinsider tradingclimatetechnocracyfertilizertacolockdowncovidgreat reset
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