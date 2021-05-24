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FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Proverbs 4:4-8, 20210523
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51 views • May 24, 2021
FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation:
Sunday, May 23, 2021: Proverbs 4:4-8
O my Everlasting, Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, and Righteous Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for calling me into Your Heavenly Kingdom through the atoning blood sacrifice of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ, my Emmanuel, who is always with us.
Glorious Father, because I have surrendered my life and will to my Messiah and LORD Jesus Christ, Your Holy Spirit,
4 Has been teaching and reminding me to ensure that my heart retains Your Words; to diligently keep Your Commandments, and live eternally.
To prayerfully 5 get Your Wisdom and Your Understanding! To neither forget, nor turn away from the Holy Words from Your Mouth.
To not 6 forsake studying Your Holy Scriptures, for through them, You will preserve me; that I should obediently love Your Divine Scriptures, and You will protect me from my enemy, Satan.
Your 7 Wisdom is my principal leverage; therefore, I should get Your Wisdom. And in all my getting, I should get Your Understanding.
That I should 8 exalt Your Understanding, for Your Divine Understanding will promote me and bring me honor, when I genuinely embrace and obey Your Commandments.
Thank you, Holy Father, for bestowing upon me all these spiritual and physical blessings, and for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Proverbs 4:4-8 personalized KJV)
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch
* * * *
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
Sunday, May 23, 2021: Proverbs 4:4-8
O my Everlasting, Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, and Righteous Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for calling me into Your Heavenly Kingdom through the atoning blood sacrifice of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ, my Emmanuel, who is always with us.
Glorious Father, because I have surrendered my life and will to my Messiah and LORD Jesus Christ, Your Holy Spirit,
4 Has been teaching and reminding me to ensure that my heart retains Your Words; to diligently keep Your Commandments, and live eternally.
To prayerfully 5 get Your Wisdom and Your Understanding! To neither forget, nor turn away from the Holy Words from Your Mouth.
To not 6 forsake studying Your Holy Scriptures, for through them, You will preserve me; that I should obediently love Your Divine Scriptures, and You will protect me from my enemy, Satan.
Your 7 Wisdom is my principal leverage; therefore, I should get Your Wisdom. And in all my getting, I should get Your Understanding.
That I should 8 exalt Your Understanding, for Your Divine Understanding will promote me and bring me honor, when I genuinely embrace and obey Your Commandments.
Thank you, Holy Father, for bestowing upon me all these spiritual and physical blessings, and for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Proverbs 4:4-8 personalized KJV)
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch
* * * *
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
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