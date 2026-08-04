Latest Prophecy News Watch Headlines Tuesday Aug 4Th, 2026

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Michigan's Election May Be A Preview Of America's Future
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10344
Barna: Christians Are Using AI More Than Most Americans
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10343
Canada Is Building A Surveillance State In The Name Of Human Rights
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10342
Christian Mental Health Megacenter Pushes LGBT+ Agenda
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10341