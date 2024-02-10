Tucker on X - After the Putin interview - 'America is run by ‘Nutcases’ and Victoria Nuland is a Poisonous Moron.' - 2-08-2024

After his interview with Putin, Tucker sat down for a time to recount, while fresh, his thoughts and feelings regarding the Russian leader, before and just after leaving the Kremlin.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.