Tucker on X - After the Putin interview - 'America is run by ‘Nutcases’ and Victoria Nuland is a Poisonous Moron.' - 2-08-2024
Published 20 hours ago

After his interview with Putin, Tucker sat down for a time to recount, while fresh, his thoughts and feelings regarding the Russian leader, before and just after leaving  the Kremlin.

Keywords
tuckerputinkremlinnulandnutcasesafter interview

