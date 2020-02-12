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Who Stole Their Childhood (MIRRORED)
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121 views • February 12, 2020
Who Stole Their Childhood (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Tony Heller at:-
https://youtu.be/lsjj1hk0BL4
After working hard to make children frightened about climate, the Washington Post asks who is responsible for children being frightened about climate.
Mirrored from YouTube channel Tony Heller at:-
https://youtu.be/lsjj1hk0BL4
After working hard to make children frightened about climate, the Washington Post asks who is responsible for children being frightened about climate.
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