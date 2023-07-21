Create New Account
Miles Guo says the "evil club" Davos Forum is completely controlled by the CCP
Chuck Callesto:


Chinese Communist Party’s # 1 enemy Miles Guo,who the United States has behind bars, reveals Davos Forum is completely controlled by the CCP... is this why he’s being held without bond?


