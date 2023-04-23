Ole Dammegard: The Reality Distortion

In this interview, Ole talks about his new life in Bali and why he left Europe. We also dive into frequencies and why people experience a totally different reality.
Furthermore, we talk about AI and its implications. Artificial intelligence can be a beneficial tool or a dystopian nightmare. The choice is ours.
Website: https://lightonconspiracies.com/
Nightflight on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Nightflight:7
