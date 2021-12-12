© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Merry Christmas From Joe Biden!
Follow
1
Share
Report
114 views • December 12, 2021
A border patrol agent presents the sickening reality of the current state of the southern border of the United States. Thanks to fake president Joe Biden and his completely open border policies, thousands of illegal immigrants--hardened criminals, drug traffickers, child sex traffickers--are pouring into the US on a daily basis. Merry Christmas America!
See also: https://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/01-2021
See also: https://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/01-2021
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.