Why Russia must be destroyed? #StandWithUkraine
MoskaliVnaVila
MoskaliVnaVila
0 follower
0
46 views • 6 months ago

As I promised, I provide here the details for donations to the Ukrainian army.

First source:


1.MOROZENKO channel https://www.youtube.com/@MOROZENKO_

Evgeny Morozenko is a young Ukrainian guy from the city of Poltava, who is engaged in historical education of Russians through chatroulette. He has a master's degree in history.

In the description of his channel there are details for collecting for the Ukrainian army, that's where I took them from.

https://send.monobank.ua/jar/96xXRDsBba


Second source:


2.Historian from Kharkov channel https://www.youtube.com/@getten_so


A young man from the city of Kharkov on his channel is engaged in educating Russians, discussing the issue of the Russian-Ukrainian war through the prism of international treaties, conventions, resolutions. He has an education as a sociologist. 

He collects funds for the needs of the Ukrainian army.

Details are taken from the description of his videos


https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2opEP4EmVF


Third source


Kvitan channel

https://www.youtube.com/@Kvitan

This guy, like the previous ones, communicates with Russians in chatroulette in order to identify political sentiments in Russian society.

He also collects funds for the needs of the Ukrainian army

Details taken from the description of videos

Сard number:

4441 1144 1750 1028

A huge thank you to everyone who helped the Ukrainian army. This is a worthy and worthwhile act.


Keywords
russiawarukrainestandwithukraine
