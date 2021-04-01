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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0149 - Ryan Mangan - Report on the trial - selfie released
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21 views • April 01, 2021
Morton was over Ryan’s house and decided to shoot him once in the head under his left eye, then took a “selfie” with his body, which he sent to a friend via snapchat. The friend saved the photo, which the police used to charge Morton with murder after the friend’s mother alerted police. Ryan would have likely lived, had his “friend” called 911 for an ambulance.
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