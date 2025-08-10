© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Cancer explosion: hidden cost of COVID shots?
COVID and flu viruses can “WAKE UP” dormant cancer cells in the lungs, causing aggressive metastasis, a shocking new Nature study shows.
The trigger? A massive spike in interleukin-6 (IL-6) – a powerful inflammatory molecule, according to Nature.
🔍But here’s what the media isn’t telling you:
⚫️COVID vaccines (especially mRNA shots) ALSO trigger extreme IL-6 inflammation, using lipid nanoparticles known to be “highly inflammatory,” South African-American medical researcher and transplant surgeon Patrick Soon-Shiong reveals in an interview
⚫️The spike protein itself lingers in organs like the colon, prostate, and pancreas – now seeing cancer spikes
⚫️Flu shots aren’t innocent either: Studies show they elevate IL-6 within 24 hours
⚫️And most vaccines? Never tested for cancer risk. Even pregnant women are exposed to IL-6 surges up to 728%, linked to developmental issues in unborn children
Leading doctors are warning of a “non-infectious pandemic” of turbo cancers in young, healthy adults. This isn’t conspiracy – this is peer-reviewed science.