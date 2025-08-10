BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Cancer explosion: hidden cost of COVID shots?
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1302 followers
2
256 views • 22 hours ago

Cancer explosion: hidden cost of COVID shots?

COVID and flu viruses can “WAKE UP” dormant cancer cells in the lungs, causing aggressive metastasis, a shocking new Nature study shows. 

The trigger? A massive spike in interleukin-6 (IL-6) – a powerful inflammatory molecule, according to Nature. 

🔍But here’s what the media isn’t telling you:

⚫️COVID vaccines (especially mRNA shots) ALSO trigger extreme IL-6 inflammation, using lipid nanoparticles known to be “highly inflammatory,” South African-American medical researcher and transplant surgeon Patrick Soon-Shiong reveals in an interview

⚫️The spike protein itself lingers in organs like the colon, prostate, and pancreas – now seeing cancer spikes

⚫️Flu shots aren’t innocent either: Studies show they elevate IL-6 within 24 hours 

⚫️And most vaccines? Never tested for cancer risk. Even pregnant women are exposed to IL-6 surges up to 728%, linked to developmental issues in unborn children

Leading doctors are warning of a “non-infectious pandemic” of turbo cancers in young, healthy adults. This isn’t conspiracy – this is peer-reviewed science.

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
